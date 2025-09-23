Indian national missing for over eight hours after falling off cargo vessel near Maldives

An Indian national has gone missing after falling off a cargo vessel near Maldives, a media report said on Monday. According to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), it received information regarding the incident at around 11:35 pm on Monday. (Pixabay/ Representational)

The missing individual was a crew member of the Indian-flagged vessel MSV Daulah, and fell overboard from the vessel into the sea about one kilometre north of Vilimale, PTI cited news portal sun.mv as reporting.

According to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), it received information regarding the incident at around 11:35 pm on Monday.

Following this, the Coastguard’s Second Squadron under the Male Area Command began search efforts for the crew member, the MNDF said.

However, the missing individual had not been located as of 7:22 am (local time) on Tuesday, approximately eight hours after the incident took place. The search efforts are underway via both sea and air, the sun.mv report stated quoting MNDF officials.