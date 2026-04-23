Indian nationals travelling through France no longer need airport transit visa: How it changes your travel?

The ministry of external affairs on Friday informed that Indian nationals passing through France by air will no longer need an airport transit visa (ATV).

A decree amending the rules regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026.(Representative)

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly briefing on Friday that the new rule has been effective since April 10. He also pointed out the elevated level of partnership between India and France.

"Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026... The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron and further facilitation of smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties," Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

During his recent visit to India in February 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that measures would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals through France.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent to Macron’s statement, a decree amending the rules regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026. What is the airport transit visa that France abolished for Indian nationals? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent to Macron’s statement, a decree amending the rules regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026. What is the airport transit visa that France abolished for Indian nationals? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A transit visa is a short-term, temporary authorisation allowing a traveller to pass through a country's territory (airport or land) while en route to a final destination. It is not for tourism or long-term stays; it is usually for a brief airport layover or just a few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A transit visa is a short-term, temporary authorisation allowing a traveller to pass through a country's territory (airport or land) while en route to a final destination. It is not for tourism or long-term stays; it is usually for a brief airport layover or just a few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For France, a transit visa is required when travelling from an airport in a country outside the Schengen Area and staying in the international zone of an airport in metropolitan France while waiting for your connection to the final destination, which is also located outside the Schengen Area.Indian passport holders will no longer need to go through this confusing process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For France, a transit visa is required when travelling from an airport in a country outside the Schengen Area and staying in the international zone of an airport in metropolitan France while waiting for your connection to the final destination, which is also located outside the Schengen Area.Indian passport holders will no longer need to go through this confusing process. {{/usCountry}}

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If the person needs to pass through immigration control to change airports or stay overnight during a layover, a short-stay visa is necessary.

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