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Indian nationals travelling through France no longer need airport transit visa: How it changes your travel?

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that measures would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals through France.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:17 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The ministry of external affairs on Friday informed that Indian nationals passing through France by air will no longer need an airport transit visa (ATV).

A decree amending the rules regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026.(Representative)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly briefing on Friday that the new rule has been effective since April 10. He also pointed out the elevated level of partnership between India and France.

"Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026... The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron and further facilitation of smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties," Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

During his recent visit to India in February 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that measures would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals through France.

If the person needs to pass through immigration control to change airports or stay overnight during a layover, a short-stay visa is necessary.

 
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