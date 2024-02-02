Indian Navy foils another piracy attempt off Somalia coast; 11 Iranian, 8 Pak nationals rescued

The Indian Navy thwarted yet another piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged, fishing vessel off the East coast of Somalia on Friday, officials said. Indian Navy foils another Piracy attempt along East coast of Somalia.

The Indian Navy's Rapid Patrol Aircraft (RPA) detected suspicious activity on the FV Omari on January 31 and deployed INS Sharada, which was already engaged in anti-piracy operations, according to officials.

"FV Omaril, an Iranian-fagged vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Employing its helicopter and boats, INS Sharada coerced the pirates into releasing the hostages unharmed.

The successful operation resulted in the safe release of all crew members, comprising 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals, along with the Fishing Vessel Omari. Following the rescue, INS Sharada conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel to ensure the well-being of the previously held captives.

"Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious life at sea, symbolising Indian Navy's resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea," he said.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to several merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea following attacks on them. The latest rescue operation comes amid rising global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea and adjoining areas.

The Navy has, meanwhile, enhanced the deployment of ships and aerial surveillance in the central Arabian Sea and off the east coast of Somalia to restore maritime security in the region.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday said Indian Navy units are being deployed in strategic waters in Djibouti, Gulf of Aden as well as in the North Arabian Sea to provide security to merchant vessels.

"The Indian Navy has enhanced the presence of ships, aerial surveillance by maritime patrol aircraft/remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia towards restoring maritime security in the region," he said.