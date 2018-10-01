Indian Navy’s Chetak chopper crash lands at Rajali base in Tamil Nadu, crew safe
The Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crashed while carrying out a dry winching dual sortie.india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 13:33 IST
A Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crash-landed during a training sortie at INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam on Monday.
The chopper crashed while carrying out a dry winching dual sortie.
The aircraft’s main and tail rotors suffered damage, however, the crew is safe.
More details about the incident are awaited.
First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:33 IST