Indian Navy’s Chetak chopper crash lands at Rajali base in Tamil Nadu, crew safe

A Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crash-landed during a training sortie at INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam on Monday.

The chopper crashed while carrying out a dry winching dual sortie.

The aircraft’s main and tail rotors suffered damage, however, the crew is safe.

More details about the incident are awaited.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:33 IST