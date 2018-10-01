Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 01, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Indian Navy’s Chetak chopper crash lands at Rajali base in Tamil Nadu, crew safe

The Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crashed while carrying out a dry winching dual sortie.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 13:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Chetak,Indian Navy’s Chetak,Chetak chopper
A Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crash-landed during a training sortie at INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam on Monday.(Representative Image/HT File Photo)

A Chetak CH442 of the Indian Navy crash-landed during a training sortie at INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam on Monday.

The chopper crashed while carrying out a dry winching dual sortie.

The aircraft’s main and tail rotors suffered damage, however, the crew is safe.

More details about the incident are awaited.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:33 IST

tags

more from india