Indian Navy unveils new Shivaji-inspired designs of epaulettes for top officers

The Indian Navy on Friday unveiled the new design of epaulettes that officers will wear, drawing inspiration from Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the introduction of the new design during the Navy Day address on December 4 at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. The current design has been released for the rank of Admiral, Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral – the top three positions in the naval forces. Newly designed epaulettes for Naval officers(Indian Navy)

The reflection of the Maratha ruler's maritime legacy in new epaulettes, a shoulder piece that signals an officer’s rank, is an attempt to leave the mentality of slavery, which the current design feature — Nelson's Ring, a colonial legacy.

“Indian Navy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals' Epaulettes. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg - the new Design is drawn from the Naval Ensign & inspired by Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage,” the Navy said.

PM Modi had also announced that the nomenclature of naval ranks will also bear the Indian traditions, which will be an addendum to the Navy's series of changes since last year when it discontinued using of batons for commanders, adopted new ensign and allowed traditional Indian wears in officers' mess.

What does each symbol of the new design signify?

Golden Navy button: It reiterates the resolve to do away with ‘ghulami ki maansikta’. Octagon: It represents the eight directions, indicating the forces' all-round long-term vision. Indian sword: It emphasises the essence of the Navy's purpose to be the cutting edge of national power and win wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge. Telescope: It symbolises the long-term vision, foresight and a weather eye in an ever-changing world.

The navy has also completed a review of ranks held by sailors, inherited from the British. It is set to replace them with Indianised designations as part of a larger drive to jettison colonial military traditions. More than 65,000 sailors will now get new ranks.

The ranks that will be made to align with Indian traditions are Master Chief Petty Officer Ist Class, Master Chief Petty Officer IInd Class, Chief Petty Officer, Petty Officer, Leading Seaman, Seaman Ist Class and Seaman IInd Class, HT reported earlier. However, the officers' ranks will stay.