Indian oil tanker heads to India after escaping attack on Fujairah port

An Indian-flagged oil tanker was unharmed during a drone attack on Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has set sail for India with a cargo of 80,800 metric tonnes of crude oil, the government said on Sunday. Smoke rises from the direction of an energy installation in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah on March 14, 2026. (AFP)

All Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe, and no incident involving Indian sailors has been reported since Saturday, the government said in a statement. The Indian-flagged Jag Laadki tanker was loading crude oil at Fujairah when the port’s oil terminal was attacked. Follow LIVE updates on US-Iran war here

“The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST [on Sunday] carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe,” the statement said.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are also on their way to Indian ports with 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG after transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. They are scheduled to reach Mundra port on March 16 and Kandla port on March 17, respectively.

Fujairah port and its oil terminal were targeted with drones on Saturday, temporarily disrupting some oil-loading operations. Iran threatened to attack UAE infrastructure on Saturday and urged people to evacuate the three major ports — Jebel Ali, Khalifa, and Fujairah. According to reports in Iranian state media, Tehran said these are “legitimate targets” because they are used by the US to attack Iran.

A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers are still located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Directorate General of Shipping is monitoring them with assistance from several ministries. The Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the repatriation of 276 Indian sailors from the Gulf region so far, including 23 brought back since Saturday.

Indian missions are also extending help to stranded citizens and short-term visitors in West Asian countries, including visa support, logistical assistance, and facilitation of transit. Since the start of the conflict on February 28, more than 194,000 citizens have returned to India from the region.