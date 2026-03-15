4th India-flagged tanker, Jag Laadki, safely sails out of war zone from UAE's Fujairah port

This movement of the Indian crude tanker also comes after Iran reportedly assured safe passage for Indian ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iran also called on evacuation from UAE's port areas, as it stated it will target the areas.

Jag Laadki is the fourth Indian-flagged vessel to have come out of the war zone unharmed. Follow live updates on the US-Iran war here

According to the goverment, the vessel, Jag Laadki , which is carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, departed UAE's Fujairah at 10:30 am IST and is now bound for India.

A day after UAE's Fujairah port came under attack and some oil operations there were briefly suspended, an Indian-flagged crude tanker safely sailed out of there on Sunday, said officials.

Also Read | India in touch with Iran for safe passage of vessels through Strait of Hormuz

"On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (Sunday) carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil and is bound for India," the update from the Indian government said.

This comes after Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the key oil passage, Strait of Hormuz, will remain blocked for the US and Israeli ships amid the ongoing war.

More Indian vessels homebound after safe passage guarantee. In key conversations between Iranian and Indian leaders, a safe transit for Indian-flagged ships and tankers has been assured. Along with Jag Laadki, two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Before that, another Indian-flagged vessel carrying gasoline from Sohar port in Oman to Tanzania in Africa also sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz safely on Friday.

Also Read | India in touch with key players for transit of more vessels

As reported by HT earlier, a total of 22 Indian-flagged merchant vessels, including six LPG carriers, an LNG carrier, and four crude oil tankers, are currently in the Persian Gulf and awaiting safe passage, officials told a media briefing on the situation in West Asia.

Shivalik and Nanda Devi are expected to dock at Mundra and Kandla early next week on March , officials said.

Meanwhile, India-flagged oil tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, crossed the war-hit strait on Friday. Jag Prakash loaded gasoline from Sohar port in Oman and is now headed to Tanga in Tanzania, where it is exepcted to reach by March 21.

Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Iran has intensified its attacks on ports across the Gulf nations in the past week, as it accused the US of using ports, docks and hideouts in the UAE to launch strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called on allies such as the UK, China, France, Japan, South Korea and others to send warships to ensure the safe passage of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and to ensure that the vital route stays open.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump wrote on Truth Social,