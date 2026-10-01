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Indian pilot's ‘muscle memory’ helped him avert flydubai tragedy after being stabbed, says friend

Machchhar has been training pilots and has an academy of his own, and maybe that is why he knows what to do in an emergency, his friend, who is a doctor, said.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 12:47:00 IST
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Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was able to avert a tragedy because of "muscle memory" even after being stabbed, according to his friend and neighbour, who is a doctor.

Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot allegedly trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. (LinkedIn)
Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot allegedly trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. (LinkedIn)

"Smit is a really nice person, a kind-hearted one and a very mature person," said Jinit Shah, a urologist and a neighbour of the pilot's family in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

"I have been in touch with him since a long time, but recently he shifted to Dubai, so I was not in touch on a regular basis. But we spoke whenever he came to meet his parents in the building.

Deep Dive

How did Smit Machchhar manage to save the passengers after being stabbed?

Smit Machchhar utilized his training and 'muscle memory' to handle the emergency situation, allowing him to open the cockpit door, which enabled passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot.

What are the reactions from world leaders regarding Captain Smit Machchhar's actions?

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised Smit Machchhar for his bravery, calling him a hero for averting a tragic disaster.

What is muscle memory, and how did it help Captain Machchhar in the crisis?

Muscle memory is the ability to perform tasks automatically through repetition. In the crisis, it helped Captain Machchhar execute emergency protocols instinctively, despite his injuries.
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"Smit is a caring father and a very responsible person. He has a family of four, including two kids," Shah said.

The doctor said Smit is very good at quick decisions. He has been training pilots and has an academy of his own and may be that is why he has the knowledge of what to do in an emergency, he added.

Muscle memory is the ability to perform a physical movement automatically without conscious thought, built through repetition and practice.

The pilot is being hailed as a hero.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. "In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others." He added, "India is proud of Captain Machchhar."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
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