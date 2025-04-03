Menu Explore
Indian press does not need validation from foreign bodies: Govt

ByVrinda Tulsian
Apr 03, 2025 08:58 AM IST

India's media does not need foreign validation, says minister L Murugan, highlighting a vibrant ecosystem and constitutional protections for press freedom.

India’s media ecosystem does not require validation from foreign organisations, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Indian press does not need validation from foreign bodies: Govt

“India has a vibrant press and media ecosystem, which does not need validation from foreign organisations,” minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan said in a written response to Congress MP K Sudhakaran’s question about India’s decline in the “Global Press Freedom Index for 2024”.

He added that India has around 145,000 printed publications, more than 900 private satellite TV channels, and numerous digital media platforms, including OTT services, e-replicas of newspapers, and social media news channels.

On safeguarding press freedom, Murugan said that the freedom of speech and expression is protected under Article 19 of the Constitution.

He mentioned the role of the Press Council of India (PCI), an autonomous body set up under the Press Council Act, 1978, which addresses complaints related to press freedom and assaults on journalists.

The government also pointed out the self-regulatory mechanism for electronic media under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and assured that India has a strong judicial system to ensure the enforcement of constitutional provisions related to press freedom.

