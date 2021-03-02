Indian Railways completes trials of new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph
Indian Railways on Monday completed the trials of its new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kilometres per hour. Last month, the railways had promised customers low fares for the tickets of the luxury train and rolled out a prototype of the Economy AC 3-tier coach with aircraft-style comforts. On Monday, it tweeted a video of the coach being tested at 180 kmph on the Kota - Sawai Madhopur section.
"New AC 3-Tier coaches with modern facilities have been built. These coaches have been designed in an innovative way, having a capacity of 83 berths.Trial was conducted at 180 kmph in Kota - Sawai Madhopur section in loaded condition," it tweeted.
While an AC 3-tier coach has 72 berths, the new coach has 83 berths. According to reports, the Economy AC coach is likely to replace sleeper coaches in Express trains that run up to 130kmph. The non-AC sleeper coaches cannot attain the speed of 130kmph and hence there is a need for all AC coaches in Express trains, according to the railways.
The luxuries of the Economy AC 3-tier coaches include personalised reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, improved ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack tables next to the aisle berths. In addition to all this and foot-operated taps for better hygiene, the coach also has a toilet and entry/exit points for those with special needs.
The fare for the tickets of this coach is expected to be higher than the sleeper class coaches, but lower than the regular AC 3-tier coaches, reports said. RCF Kapurthala has manufactured the luxury coaches.
