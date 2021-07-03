Indian Railways: Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express back on track from today. Details here

The August Kranti Rajdhani Express, running from Mumbai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, will be back on track starting on Saturday i.e. July 3, the Indian Railways announced a day ago. The train service is being restored in popular demand with a view to meet the travel needs and convenience of passengers, the Railways said in its official communique. The return train, from Hazrat Nizammudin to Mumbai Central, will start running from Sunday i.e. July 4.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, the Mumbai Central - H Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special (Train number: 02953) will be restored from July 3. Similarly, the H Nizammudin - Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special (Train number: 02954) will be restored from July 4.

For detailed information on the trains restoring services this week, passengers have been requested to visit the official inquiry portal of the Indian Railways -- www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Notably, only those passengers who have their confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these special trains, the Western Railway mentioned.

The booking for the aforementioned train, the Mumbai Central - H Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special, will commence from July 4 at select PRS counters and on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The railway passengers have also been requested to adhere to all appropriate Covid-19-related protocols while boarding the train and for the duration of their travel, till they reach their respective destinations. This includes adhering to all social distancing norms and respecting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union ministry of railways in this regard.

Notably, all regular passenger train services of the Indian Railways were suspended last year in March following the imposition of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. The Railways have only begun gradually restoring services of its special train services since May this year, as Covid-19 cases continue to decline in the country.