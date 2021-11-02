Indian Railways makes it easier to get permits for filming on its premises

The railways have created an integrated single-window online mechanism for permissions for film shootings on its premises and to make them more streamlined and efficient.

“Indian railways share a long association with Indian cinema. It has always lent support to Indian cinema for shootings... We welcome filmmakers to apply online for filming... and hope the railways will continue to be featured... in screenplays,” said Railway Board chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma.

Filmmakers earlier needed to seek permission from 17 zonal chief public relations officers and the Railway Board by submitting applications. Now with the setting up of the Film Facilitation Office, applications can be submitted through a web portal. The portal can be used for permissions for shooting feature films and TV/web shows.

Producers will have to apply offline for shooting documentaries, music videos, and commercials, the railways said in a press release.

“The idea is to create value for filmmakers by easing filming across various jurisdictions like the railways, which offer unique, distinctive locations that enhance the filming narrative,” said information and broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra. “The railways have also been an important part of India’s cinematic history and filmmakers must leverage this newly created ecosystem to weave India’s sprawling and picturesque railway network into their narrative.”