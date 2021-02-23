Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list

The Indian Railways will soon run 11 more special trains to various destinations for the convenience of passengers. According to a post on the official Twitter handle of Western Railways, the department took this decision in order to ease the traffic on the respective routes.

"For the convenience of passengers and to avoid congestion on specific routes, Western Railways has decided to run 11 more special trains (commercial trains) for various destinations. Apart from this, the frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week," the tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

यात्रियों की सुविधा और अतिरिक्त भीड़ के सुचारु समायोजन हेतु पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा विभिन्‍न गंतव्‍यों के लिए 11 और अतिरिक्‍त स्‍पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

इनके अलावा, ट्रेन नंबर 02944/43 इंदौर-दौंड स्पेशल की बारम्‍बारता सप्ताह में तीन दिन से बढ़ाकर छह दिन कर दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/qXFZBihYFE — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 23, 2021





Here is the list of the special trains-

1. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duranto Superfast Special (Bi-weekly)

09009 will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday and Friday at 11 PM. It will reach New Delhi ay 3:55 PM the next day w.e.f. February 26. 09010 will leave from New Delhi on every Tuesday and Saturday at 10:10 PM. It will reach Mumbai Central at 3:35 PM the next day w.e.f. February 27. The train will stop at Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota in both directions.

2. 09289/09290 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

09289 will depart from Bandra every Friday at 4:45 PM. It will reach Mahua at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. Feb 26. 09290 will depart from Mahuva every Saturday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. Feb 27. The train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa, Liliya Mota, Savarkundla and Rajulastations in both directions.

3. 09293/09294 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

09293 will depart from Bandra every Wednesday at 4:45 PM and reach Mahuva at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. March 3. 09294 will depart from Mahuva every Thursday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. March 4. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa, Liliya Mota, Savarkundla and Rajulastations in both directions.

4. 09336/09335 Indore-Gandhidham Superfast Special (Weekly)

09336 will depart from Indore every Sunday at 11:30 PM and reach Gandhidham at 2 PM the next day w.e.f. Feb 28. 09335 will depart from Gandhidham every Monday at 6:15 PM and reach Indore at 8:55 AM the next day w.e.f. from March 1. The train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Godhra, Ahmedabad and Viramgam stations in both directions. 09336 will have an additional halt at Nadiad.

5. 09507/09506 Indore-Ujjain Special (Daily)

09507 will depart from Indore daily at 6 PM and will reach Ujjain at 8:05 PM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09506 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8 AM and reach Indore at 10:40 AM w.e.f. March 4. The train will stop at Laxmibhai Nagar, Mangliya Gaon, Barlai, Dewas, Naranjipur, UndasaMadhawpu, Karchha and Vikramnagar in both directions.

6. 09518/09517 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

09518 will depart from Ujjain daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 8:25 AM the same dat w.e.f. from March 2. 09517 will depart from Nagda daily at 6 PM and reach Ujjain at 7:40 PM the same day w.e.f. March 3. The train will halt at Naikheri, Asloda, Palsora Makrawa, Unhel, Piploda Bagla and Bhatisuda in both the directions.

7. 09554/09553 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

09554 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8:40 Pm and reach Nagda at 10:10 PM w.e.f. March 1. 09553 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:35 PM and reach Ujjain at 1:05 AM the next day. The train will stop at Naikheri, Asloda, Palsora Makrawa, Unhel, Piploda Bagla and Bhatisuda in both the directions.

8. 09341-09342 Nagda-Bina Special (Daily)

09341 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:10 AM and reach Bina at 10 PM the same day w.e.f. March 2. 09342 will depart from Bina daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 5:30 PM the same day w.e.f. March 3. The train will stop at Piploda Bagla, Unhel, Palsora Makrawa, Aslaida, Naikheri, Ujjain, Pingleshwar, Tajpur, Shivpura, Tarana Road, Maksi, Chauhani, Shajapur, Sarangpur, Parhana Mau, Udyankheri, Pachor Road, BiyavraRajgarhm SinduriyaKachari, Chachaura Binaganj, Kumbhraj, Radogarh, Vijalpur, Rithiyai, Mahugara, Guna, Maban, Pagara, Pilighat, Shadhoragaon, Ratikheda, Ashok Nagar, Honotia Pipalkhera, Orr, Rahatwas, Pipraigaon, GuneruBamori, Mungaoli, Kanjai, Semarkheri and Mahadeokhedi in both directions.

9. 09545/09546 Ratlam-Nagda Special (Daily)

09545 will depart from Ratlam daily at 10 AM and reach Nagda at 11 AM the same day w.e.f. March 2. 09546 will depart from Nagda daily at 8:35 AM and reach Ratlam at 9:30 AM the same day. The train will stop at Bangrod, Runkhera, Khachrod and Berawanya.

10. 09528/09527 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

09528 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 5 AM and reach Surendranagar at 9 AM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09527 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 6:30 PM and reach Bhavnagar at 11 PM the same day. The train will stop at Bhavnagar Para, Vartej, Sihor Gujarat, Songadh, Sanosra, Dhola, Ujalvav, Alampur, Ningala, Lathidad, Botad, Kundi, Ranpur, Vejalka, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhawan City, Joravarnagar and Surendranagar Gate. The train comprises Second Class seating coaches.

11. 09534/09533 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

09534 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 2 PM and reach Surendranagar at 6:05 PM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09533 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 9:40 AM and reach Bhavnagar at 1:30 PM the same day. The train comprises Second Class seating coaches. The train will halt at Bhavnagar Para, Vartej, Khodiyar Mandir, Sihor Gujarat, Songadh, Sanosra, Dhola, Ujalvav, Alampur, Ningala, Lathidad, Botad, Ranpur, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhawan City, Joravarnagar and Surendranagar Gate.