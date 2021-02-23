IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list
The frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week(HT File Photo)
The frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week(HT File Photo)
india news

Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list

The Railways took this decision in order to ease the traffic on specific routes.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:19 PM IST

The Indian Railways will soon run 11 more special trains to various destinations for the convenience of passengers. According to a post on the official Twitter handle of Western Railways, the department took this decision in order to ease the traffic on the respective routes. 

"For the convenience of passengers and to avoid congestion on specific routes, Western Railways has decided to run 11 more special trains (commercial trains) for various destinations. Apart from this, the frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week," the tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.


 Here is the list of the special trains-

1. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duranto Superfast Special (Bi-weekly)

09009 will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday and Friday at 11 PM. It will reach New Delhi ay 3:55 PM the next day w.e.f. February 26. 09010 will leave from New Delhi on every Tuesday and Saturday at 10:10 PM. It will reach Mumbai Central at 3:35 PM the next day w.e.f. February 27. The train will stop at Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota in both directions.

2. 09289/09290 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

09289 will depart from Bandra every Friday at 4:45 PM. It will reach Mahua at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. Feb 26. 09290 will depart from Mahuva every Saturday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. Feb 27. The train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa, Liliya Mota, Savarkundla and Rajulastations in both directions.

3. 09293/09294 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

09293 will depart from Bandra every Wednesday at 4:45 PM and reach Mahuva at 6:45 AM the next day w.e.f. March 3. 09294 will depart from Mahuva every Thursday at 7:20 PM and reach Bandra at 9:30 AM the next day w.e.f. March 4. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Botad, Dhola, Dhasa, Liliya Mota, Savarkundla and Rajulastations in both directions.

4. 09336/09335 Indore-Gandhidham Superfast Special (Weekly)

09336 will depart from Indore every Sunday at 11:30 PM and reach Gandhidham at 2 PM the next day w.e.f. Feb 28. 09335 will depart from Gandhidham every Monday at 6:15 PM and reach Indore at 8:55 AM the next day w.e.f. from March 1. The train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Godhra, Ahmedabad and Viramgam stations in both directions. 09336 will have an additional halt at Nadiad.

5. 09507/09506 Indore-Ujjain Special (Daily)

09507 will depart from Indore daily at 6 PM and will reach Ujjain at 8:05 PM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09506 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8 AM and reach Indore at 10:40 AM w.e.f. March 4. The train will stop at Laxmibhai Nagar, Mangliya Gaon, Barlai, Dewas, Naranjipur, UndasaMadhawpu, Karchha and Vikramnagar in both directions.

6. 09518/09517 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

09518 will depart from Ujjain daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 8:25 AM the same dat w.e.f. from March 2. 09517 will depart from Nagda daily at 6 PM and reach Ujjain at 7:40 PM the same day w.e.f. March 3. The train will halt at Naikheri, Asloda, Palsora Makrawa, Unhel, Piploda Bagla and Bhatisuda in both the directions.

7. 09554/09553 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

09554 will depart from Ujjain daily at 8:40 Pm and reach Nagda at 10:10 PM w.e.f. March 1. 09553 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:35 PM and reach Ujjain at 1:05 AM the next day. The train will stop at Naikheri, Asloda, Palsora Makrawa, Unhel, Piploda Bagla and Bhatisuda in both the directions.

8. 09341-09342 Nagda-Bina Special (Daily)

09341 will depart from Nagda daily at 11:10 AM and reach Bina at 10 PM the same day w.e.f. March 2. 09342 will depart from Bina daily at 7 AM and reach Nagda at 5:30 PM the same day w.e.f. March 3. The train will stop at Piploda Bagla, Unhel, Palsora Makrawa, Aslaida, Naikheri, Ujjain, Pingleshwar, Tajpur, Shivpura, Tarana Road, Maksi, Chauhani, Shajapur, Sarangpur, Parhana Mau, Udyankheri, Pachor Road, BiyavraRajgarhm SinduriyaKachari, Chachaura Binaganj, Kumbhraj, Radogarh, Vijalpur, Rithiyai, Mahugara, Guna, Maban, Pagara, Pilighat, Shadhoragaon, Ratikheda, Ashok Nagar, Honotia Pipalkhera, Orr, Rahatwas, Pipraigaon, GuneruBamori, Mungaoli, Kanjai, Semarkheri and Mahadeokhedi in both directions.

9. 09545/09546 Ratlam-Nagda Special (Daily)

09545 will depart from Ratlam daily at 10 AM and reach Nagda at 11 AM the same day w.e.f. March 2. 09546 will depart from Nagda daily at 8:35 AM and reach Ratlam at 9:30 AM the same day. The train will stop at Bangrod, Runkhera, Khachrod and Berawanya.

10. 09528/09527 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

09528 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 5 AM and reach Surendranagar at 9 AM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09527 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 6:30 PM and reach Bhavnagar at 11 PM the same day. The train will stop at Bhavnagar Para, Vartej, Sihor Gujarat, Songadh, Sanosra, Dhola, Ujalvav, Alampur, Ningala, Lathidad, Botad, Kundi, Ranpur, Vejalka, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhawan City, Joravarnagar and Surendranagar Gate. The train comprises Second Class seating coaches. 

11. 09534/09533 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

09534 will depart from Bhavnagar daily at 2 PM and reach Surendranagar at 6:05 PM the same day w.e.f. March 1. 09533 will depart from Surendranagar daily at 9:40 AM and reach Bhavnagar at 1:30 PM the same day. The train comprises Second Class seating coaches. The train will halt at Bhavnagar Para, Vartej, Khodiyar Mandir, Sihor Gujarat, Songadh, Sanosra, Dhola, Ujalvav, Alampur, Ningala, Lathidad, Botad, Ranpur, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhawan City, Joravarnagar and Surendranagar Gate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ special trains
Close
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
india news

Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Leaders of the Congress and other parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in the union territory would take part in the protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday,(HT Photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday,(HT Photo)
india news

Priyanka's speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over Rajasthan rape case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura - one of the several the Congress party plans to organise in 28 districts of the state to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.(PTI)
21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.(PTI)
india news

Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:42 PM IST
“Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release,” official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demands an independent, impartial probe into the Delhi riots.(PTI)
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demands an independent, impartial probe into the Delhi riots.(PTI)
india news

Government wants no dissent at all: CPI(M) on one year of Delhi riots

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Speaking on the completion of a year since the northeast Delhi riots, Brinda Karat alleged that "there has been a deliberate subversion of justice as truth has been hijacked to serve political interests and save BJP leaders".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of militant outfit Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) IK Songbijit (in blue jacket) handing over arms to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremony in Guwahati on Tuesday(HT PHOTO)
Chief of militant outfit Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) IK Songbijit (in blue jacket) handing over arms to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremony in Guwahati on Tuesday(HT PHOTO)
india news

Assam militant wanted for multiple killings returns from Myanmar to surrender

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other militants belonging to five rebel groups surrendered in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function in Guwahati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP president J P Nadda addresses the concluding session of the party's national office-bearers meeting, at on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
BJP president J P Nadda addresses the concluding session of the party's national office-bearers meeting, at on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Divide and rule politics won't work': Nadda takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A host of BJP leaders will visit poll-bound Kerala to partake in the 'Vijaya Yatra' rally, which was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this week. Rahul Gandhi too is in Kerala on a two-day visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week(HT File Photo)
The frequency of Indore-Daund Special Baram Barata train (train number 02944/43) has been increased from three days a week to six days a week(HT File Photo)
india news

Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The Railways took this decision in order to ease the traffic on specific routes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judges of the Supreme Court are not to be addressed as “Your Honour”, said Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.(PTI)
Judges of the Supreme Court are not to be addressed as “Your Honour”, said Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: CJI asks petitioner to not address Supreme Court judges

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technicians work on power transmission lines.(Reuters file photo)
Technicians work on power transmission lines.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Centre signs $304 million pact with AIIB for power transmission network in Assam

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:51 PM IST
According to an official release here, the fund will be utilised for the 'Assam Intra-State Transmission System Enhancement Project', aiming to improve reliability, capacity and security of the power transmission network in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the tax collected on fuel by the state government is utilised for the welfare of poor people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine to a municipal worker at a vaccination centre in New Delhi.(AP)
A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine to a municipal worker at a vaccination centre in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Responding to a query during a press briefing here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said out of 10,000 hospitals being used for administering the vaccines in a day, 2,000 hospitals are private.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
india news

Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST
This is the second instance when CJI Bobde has spoken out against the use of “Your Honour”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian officials said the disengagement on the banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh sector is only the first step to restore normalcy in bilateral relations between India and China( AP)
Indian officials said the disengagement on the banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh sector is only the first step to restore normalcy in bilateral relations between India and China( AP)
india news

India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun Mk-1A main battle tank.(Photo by Special Arrangement)
The Arjun Mk-1A main battle tank.(Photo by Special Arrangement)
india news

MoD clears defence buys worth 13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:02 PM IST
  • The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP