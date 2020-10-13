e-paper
Home / India News / Indian Railways to run 392 additional trains during festival season: Here’s the full list

Indian Railways to run 392 additional trains during festival season: Here’s the full list

Indian Railways will run the 196 pairs of trains during the festival season in addition to those being run already, according to officials.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Indian Railways guard waves the green flag aboard a Jaynagar-Shaheed Express train at the Amritsar Junction in this file photo. (HT Poto/Sameer Sehgal)
         

Indian Railways said on Tuesday it will operate 196 pairs or 392 trains between October 20 to November 30 during the festival season across the country. These 196 pairs of trains will be operated in addition to those being run already.

The ministry of railways said in a statement that the decision was taken as the national transporter is expecting a rush of passenger during the upcoming festive season. These special trains will run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi and Lucknow among others to cater to the demand during Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

The Railway Board said, in an order issued on Tuesday, these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains. The railways has pressed into service more than 300 mail and express trains, which are now running regularly across the country. It has suspended all its regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic and is operating trains as per demand and necessity.

Here is the full list of the trains, which will ply during the festival season:

 
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
SRH vs CSK Live: CSK win toss, elect to bat first
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Suspected ‘gang-raped’ minor’s body exhumed for medical test in Jharkhand
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
