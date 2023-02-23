Indian scientists successfully conduct animal trial of drug for malaria

In a major breakthrough, scientists of Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) claimed to have achieved a successful trial of an anti-fungal drug that has the potential to bring down malaria mortality.

The scientists are now gearing up for human trials of the drug.

The scientists led by Dr Viswanathan Arun Nagaraj of ILS, an autonomous institute under department of biotechnology, claimed that Griseofulvin, an antifungal drug if administered, with the existing frontline artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) would help prevent malaria mortality.

ACT is recommended for the treatment of plasmodium falciparum malaria.

The malaria parasite after entering the red blood cells of animals degrades vast amounts of hemoglobin, the protein that helps bind oxygen with blood.

During the degradation of the haemoglobin, an organic molecule named heme is released. The excess heme is converted into hemozoin, the parasite pigment in infected person’s blood which is responsible for disease severity.

A scientist, who is part of the research said targeting parasite heme with Griseofulvin prevented cerebral and severe malaria.

“Parasites lacking the ability to make heme generate less hemozoin, and do not cause cerebral and severe malaria in animals. Griseofulvin is a less-expensive and safe drug that is widely used to treat fungal infections in children and adults. Repurposing griseofulvin as an adjunct drug for malaria along with the existing ACT would help prevent malaria mortality,” he said.

The findings of the research have been peer-reviewed and published in “Nature” journal.

The scientists are now gearing up for human trials of the drug.

Malaria remains a major global health concern causing about 24.1 crore cases and 6.27 lakh deaths globally in 2022.

The most vulnerable populations include children under five years of age and pregnant women. Despite the intense global efforts to eliminate malaria, there is no significant reduction in the global incidence.

The situation is further worsened by the emergence of drug resistance in parasites and insecticide resistance in mosquitoes.

Falciparum malaria is the most virulent form of malaria that is responsible for more than 90% of infections and deaths.

The mortality due to cerebral and severe malaria occurs despite treating the patients with WHO-recommended artemisinin-based combination therapies.