Indian student dies in Ukraine, government expresses 'profound sorrow'

The government on Tuesday expressed ‘profound sorrow’ over the death of an Indian student amid shelling in Kharkiv, war-torn Ukraine's second biggest city. Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors have been called in to reiterate India's demand for ‘urgent safe passage’ for all Indians still stuck in conflict zones, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said.

"(The) Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier he posted: "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

Russia's attack on Ukraine

Earlier today, several Indian students in Kharkiv took to social media to say Naveen - who is from Karnataka - had died while trying to find food.

Also earlier today, a video tweeted by an Ukrainian minister, Emine Dzheppar, showed what seems to be a Russian missile strike on a stately building in Kharkiv's Freedom Square.

"Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine. (sic)," he tweeted.

The exact number of Indian students in Kharkiv is unclear at this stage; estimates range from 2,000 to 4,000. Evacuation has been difficult, particularly after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights last week and rail and public transport in many places has been disrupted, if not completely stopped.

Students flee Ukraine's Kharkiv as Russia steps up shelling

Earlier today the embassy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, advised all Indian citizens to leave the city ‘urgently'. The warning was sent after confirmation that a massive convoy of Russian forces is closing in on the city.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the embassy said in a brief advisory posted on Twitter.

A massive Russian military convoy is seen advancing from Belarus in the north towards Kyiv. This Maxar satellite image taken and released on Monday shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv. (Maxar Technologies)

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows the convoy stretches for almost 64 km, and includes hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics vehicles.

