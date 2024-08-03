Indian wizards shock Australia on an Olympic turf after 52 years

The sparkle of a medal was visible in the eyes of Indian players, who on Friday stunned old nemesis Australia to post a landmark victory and raise the prospects of a favourable quarterfinal fixture in the Olympic hockey competition. Indian team celebrates a goal against Australia at the Olympics on Friday. (PTI)

Two goals from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and a sterling display in defence by veteran custodian PR Sreejesh boosted India to a 3-2 triumph.

Eager for an encore of their podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics, India have now shrugged away the shaky start at Paris 2024 with two stellar performances – against defending champions Belgium, and former gold medallists Australia. Inspired by their fighting performance against Belgium in the last outing, which they lost by a goal, India reversed the trend in the last group outing against Australia.

After a series of shock results in both preliminary pools, India have now taken the second spot in Group B and seem heading for a quarterfinal encounter with Britain, who will be tested by reigning World Cup champions Germany in the last league fixture. Three wins and a draw have earned India 10 points, one ahead of Australia.

This victory was the first for India in the Olympic arena against Australia in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games, when a hat-trick from penalty corner shooter Mukhbain Singh spurred them to a 3-1 victory. India have met Australia seven times in Olympic competitions since then, ending up losers on five occasions.

The Munich triumph in 1972 was India’s revenge against the team that had dashed their hopes of defending the Olympic hockey title four years earlier at Mexico. It was the loss to Australia in Mexico 1968 that marked the first time India had not featured in the Olympic hockey final since their maiden appearance in 1928.

The fortunes of these two hockey teams, however, went through dramatic changes in the past half a century. India slumped from the bronze medal in 1972 to even miss the starting line-up for the 2008 Olympics. In between, they won the gold at the boycott-marred 1980 Olympics at Moscow, but had to wait for the next Olympic medal for 41 years – until Tokyo in 2021.

Australia, after the silver medal in 1968, returned to play the final when synthetic pitches were introduced in 1976 at Montreal. Australia’s lone Olympic gold was clinched at Athens in 2004, but they clinched a remarkable sequence of six medals between Barcelona 1992 and London 2012.

The first chapter in this surprise result was scripted by Sreejesh effecting two valiant saves at the start of the match, following which striker Mandeep made a foray into the rival circle but without making an impression.

A goalmouth melee then earned Australia the first of their four penalty corners but India were soon to turn the tables on the fancied rivals. Young striker Abhishek’s flash strike from the top of the scoring circle was not to be denied by Australian custodian Andrew Charter. The ball scraped Charter’s outstretched pads to end in the left corner of the goal in the 12th minute.

Within a minute, skipper Harmanpreet Singh got into the goal scoring act with a penalty corner conversion to make it 2-0. Harmanpreet’s stinging low drag-flick sounded the boards, silencing some of the critics who feel his penalty corner flicks no longer had the same bite.

Stung by the reverse, Australia mounted a series of raids and forced India to fall back in large numbers to defend the lead. Tim Brand made a hash of an open chance in the 16th minute, but Australia continued to press hard and forced two penalty corners in the space of six minutes. Sreejesh warded off the first one, but the Indian goal fell in an indirect attempt in the 25th minute as a Blake Govers cross was neatly deflected into the boards by Thomas Craig stationed near the right post.

Harmanpreet returned to score his second goal of the match two minutes into the second half, this one through a penalty stroke that was awarded after a video referral. Harmanpreet’s penalty corner shot had struck the foot of a defender on the goal line, but it was not sighted by the umpire and the Indian captain had to seek a review.

The hot afternoon was taking a heavy toll, but the Australians were able to handed the elements as well a the Indian players. Defending stoutly against two late Indian penalty corners, Australia produced a counter attack in the 45th minute that earned them a penalty stroke as the goal-bound shot struck the body of an Indian defender. Eager to get an equaliser, Australia took off the goalkeeper with less than one and a half minute left for the final hooter, but India were not willing to allow them a late leeway into the circle.

Although two most senior members of the Indian squad, Sreejesh and Manpreet, both former captains, are featuring in their fourth Olympic Games, they were unaware of the weight of history.

“Seriously, Manpreet asked later, “is it really 52 years since India defeated Australia at the Olympics?”