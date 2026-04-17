Indian-origin woman, with son in US army, held by ICE; 24 hours no food, photographed in cuffs: ‘Treated like criminal’

A 53-year-old Indian-origin woman was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the US state of Texas last month. Meenu Batra, a court interpreter, alleges she was held for 24 hours without food or water after her arrest and denied medication for several days.

Meenu Batra was detained by ICE on March 17.(@NYCNews24/X)

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Batra was arrested on March 17 at Harlingen International Airport while travelling to Milwaukee for work. She remains in custody at the El Valle Detention Centre in Raymondville.

In a habeas corpus petition, she also alleged officers made her pose for photographs while handcuffed, The Guardian reported.

‘Can’t be here forever’

Batra was stopped by plainclothes agents after clearing security, as per her sworn deposition. She said they did not display badges and questioned her immigration status.

When told she had a deportation order, Batra replied that she had valid work authorisation under “withholding of removal,” granted in 2000. “That doesn’t mean you can be here forever,” she recalled an agent saying. “I just complied,” she told the Texas Observer.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that after her arrest, officers made her pose for photos with her hands behind her back to make it look like she was still handcuffed. The images were “for social media”, they allegedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that after her arrest, officers made her pose for photos with her hands behind her back to make it look like she was still handcuffed. The images were “for social media”, they allegedly said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This made me feel humiliated and treated like a criminal,” she said, as per The Guardian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This made me feel humiliated and treated like a criminal,” she said, as per The Guardian. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also allegedly fell sick with a respiratory infection and lost her voice within days of detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also allegedly fell sick with a respiratory infection and lost her voice within days of detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing her detention, she added, “It feels bizarre. I don’t know how else to put it. Here I am just staring at the wall wondering what exactly I’m doing here but also what is anybody doing here.” Who is Meenu Batra? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing her detention, she added, “It feels bizarre. I don’t know how else to put it. Here I am just staring at the wall wondering what exactly I’m doing here but also what is anybody doing here.” Who is Meenu Batra? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meenu Batra, who fled anti-Sikh violence in India in the 1980s after her parents were killed, has lived in the US for over 35 years. She is the only licensed court interpreter in Texas for Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu and has worked in immigration courts for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meenu Batra, who fled anti-Sikh violence in India in the 1980s after her parents were killed, has lived in the US for over 35 years. She is the only licensed court interpreter in Texas for Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu and has worked in immigration courts for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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Her legal status prevents deportation to India but not to a third country. Her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, said authorities have not disclosed any destination.

Batra is a single mother to four children, as per CBS News. Her family has also been affected. One of her sons, who recently enlisted in the US army, has applied for parole on her behalf.

"I've done a lot for my country... All I ask for my country to do for me is get my mom back," her son told CBS News.

What the Donald Trump government said

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Batra has “a final order of removal from an immigration judge in 2000.”

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A spokesperson told the Texas Observer, “She will remain in ICE custody pending removal and will receive full due process.” “Employment authorisation does NOT confer any type of legal status in the United States,” they added, saying the department is encouraging all “illegal aliens” to “self-deport.”

Batra’s lawyers say her detention violates due process and are seeking her release. A federal court is expected to hear her petition, with the government required to respond by April 21.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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