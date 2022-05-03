In Denmark's Copenhagen, Modi says: ‘Indians have no role in damaging planet’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the strength of the Indian community as he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen on Tuesday. Addressing the members of the Indian community in the presence of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Modi said, "Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is that strength of the Indian community which gives us a sense of liveliness every moment... It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said the Danish PM's presence at the event is evidence of the love and respect she has for the people of India.

"Due to Covid-19, everyone's life was going on in a virtual mode for a long time. As soon as the movement became possible last year, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen was the first head of government whom we had the opportunity to welcome to India. It shows the growing relations between India and Denmark," he said.

"An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, he contributes sincerely for his land of work, for that country. Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that India's role in damaging the climate is negligible, Modi said Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote a lifestyle for the environment.

Modi also asked each one of them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India.

Watch | Modi tries hand at playing dhol in Denmark's Copenhagen

"The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption-oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," Modi said.

Underlining that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth", Modi said, "We have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM further said global climate action does not appear to be succeeding as yet. The world appears to have stopped in its tracks but India has been delivering on its goals ahead of time because of efforts of every single Indian, Modi said.

Denmark has been with India in White revolution, now it is becoming a strong partner in the country's green future, he added.

"There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation," Modi said.

Speaking on the Digital India initiative, Modi said, “When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. 'Digital, in India?' I would like to say that 5-6 years back we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed,” the PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations. New users are not from cities but from far off villages. It hasn't only empowered villages and the poor of India but also opened the gate to a major digital market. This is a real story of New India,” he added.

The prime minister's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, Modi also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Frederiksen. Modi was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON