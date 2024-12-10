India-Russia ties ‘higher than highest mountain’: Rajnath Singh tells Putin in Moscow

Friendship between India and Russia is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday(X/@rajnathsingh)

Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow for a three-day trip on Sunday night and received a warm welcome by Indian Ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Kumar, and Russian Deputy Minister of Defence, Alexander Fomin.

Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Putin after co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation along with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.

At the meeting, both leaders expressed that the partnership between the countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes, an Indian readout of the meeting said.

‘Higher than the highest mountain’

"During the meeting, Rajnath Singh said 'friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean'," a readout by the defence ministry in India said.

Singh conveyed to Putin that India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future, it said.

The defence minister also conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Putin.

Glad to call on the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, the defence minister said on 'X'.

Rajnath Singh's visit to Russia comes five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow and held summit talks with Putin. During the summit, both sides had vowed to further expand India-Russia defence and military ties.

PM Modi travelled to Russia in October again to attend the annual BRICS summit.

Meanwhile, Russia President Putin is set to visit India next year to hold the annual summit talks with PM Modi.

In his talks with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, Rajnath Singh pressed for expediting the supply of the two remaining units of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India.