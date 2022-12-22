India’s 1st human space flight to be launched in end of 2024: Centre

India’s first human space flight, Gaganyaan, is targeted to be launched in 2024, the Union government told the parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, minister of state (independent charge) of science and technology, atomic energy and space , said the crewed Gaganyaan mission—H1 mission—is being targeted to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“In view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the ‘H1’ mission to demonstrate the performance of crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions,” Singh’s reply read.

Singh said the uncrewed ‘G1’ mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed ‘G2’ mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight ‘H1’ mission in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Isro’s Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of three members to an orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

“The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering in-house expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia and research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies,” a senior Isro scientist said, asking not to be named.

The scientist said, “The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human-rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, life support system to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.”

Singh said the G1 mission will carry a humanoid as payload.

The minister said the astronaut designates for human space flight mission have been identified and are currently undergoing their mission specific training at Bengaluru.

“Regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress,” the reply added.

