Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has issued a message calling for support and more people to join the march to the Parliament on Monday, July 20. In a message from his “illegal detention” at Safdarjung hospital, Wangchuk called this movement India's “second freedom movement.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with a portrait of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk after the latter's hospitalisation (ANI)

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"The second movement for independence; India free from fear, India free from injustice," wrote Wangchuk on a handwritten note shared by his wife.

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite strike for 22 days, has called for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with the resignation of the Cockroach Janta Party.

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{{^usCountry}} This demand from CJP and Wangchuk comes after several exam irregularities, such as the NEET UG paper leak. Track LIVE updates here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This demand from CJP and Wangchuk comes after several exam irregularities, such as the NEET UG paper leak. Track LIVE updates here {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk, on Saturday, was taken to a hospital in Safdarjung after the Delhi High Court issued a directive to monitor the activist's health as he continued his fast.

However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken to the hospital, alleging assault against the activist.

Dipke, who returned from Boston last month, has also announced an indefinite hunger strike, as he calls for accountability from the BJP-led government.