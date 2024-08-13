‘India’s achievements under PM Modi surprised whole world': Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ahmedabad and called upon the youth to come forward and strike make India a developed nation by 2047. He added that the government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “surprised the entire world.”



“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has become an expression of patriotism and resolve to create Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said that this campaign is infusing a new energy not only in Gujarat but also in the entire country,” Shah was quoted as saying in a government statement.



Ahead of Independence Day, the minister underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, saying three goals were behind it.



“ The first goal was to remind every child, youth and citizen of the country about the entire history of the freedom struggle. The second goal was to inform all citizens, especially the younger generation, about the achievements made by the country in 75 years of independence.”



“The third objective was to make 140 crore citizens of the country pledge to make India winner in every field in the world by working towards the development of the country for the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ till the centenary of India’s independence,” Shah said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort on Thursday, August 15, and address the nation from the ramparts of the monument for the 11th time.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah takes part in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' campaign rally, in Ahmedabad, (PTI)