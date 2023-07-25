India's Anju marries Pak FB friend; Couple's ‘pre-wedding’ video viral

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, married her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in a local court of the Upper Dir district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Anju converted to Islam and took Fatima as her new name, reported PTI.

Anju and Nasrullah in the alleged pre-weeding video.(Twitter/@AsefMehmood)

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and proper a Nikah was performed after she converted to Islam," a senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told the news agency.

Anju and Nasrullah video viral

A video said to be part of the couple's pre-wedding shoot in picturesque locations, believed to be in the mountains of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, is circulating on the internet.

No love angle between us: Nasrullah has said earlier

Nasrullah, a science graduate from a university in Sheringal earlier said that Anju was just visiting Pakistan and they have no plans to get married. She is scheduled to return to India on August 20, as her month-long visa expires, according to an affidavit given to local authorities by Nasrullah.

Anju left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur

Anju, who had earlier converted to Christianity - per Live Hindustan report, was born in Kailor village, Uttar Pradesh, and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She got married to Arvind in 2007, and they had been living together since then. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

She travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from India via the Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar on July 21 to meet Nasrullah, whom she met on Facebook in 2019.

Anju's husband, Arvind, stated that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur but the family later discovered that she was in Pakistan. The family did not file a complaint after learning about her travel plans.

Seema Haider rerun!

Anju's situation bears resemblance to that of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who illegally entered India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she met while playing PUBG.

