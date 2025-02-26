India’s approach to Africa not based on ‘extractive’ models, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s approach to ties with Africa is guided by a commitment to build mutually beneficial partnerships and not any “extractive” models of engagement, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, taking a thinly veiled swipe at China’s efforts to expand its influence in the region. External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum via a video link. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Jaishankar, who was addressing the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum via a video link, said that India is Africa’s fourth-largest trade partner, with two-way trade worth almost $100 billion and growing steadily. India and Japan, with their complementary strengths, are positioned to back Africa’s development in a sustainable and inclusive manner, he said.

“India’s approach to Africa has always been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

“Unlike extractive models of engagement, India believes in capacity-building, skill development, and technology transfer, ensuring that African countries not only benefit from investments but also develop self-sustaining growth ecosystems,” he said in an apparent reference to China’s activities in African states.

India has made a significant commitment to Africa’s connectivity and infrastructure development by providing more than $12 billion in concessional credit, he said. More than 200 projects across the continent in fields such as railways, power generation, agriculture and water supply have been completed.

Development projects backed by India, such as power plants, transmission lines, cement, sugar and textile factories, technology parks and railway infrastructure, have also generated local jobs and changed life in Africa.

India’s longstanding engagement with Africa can make it a “natural bridge”, whether geographically or in the industrial value chain, and the country can be a hub for Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa, he said.

“Japanese investments, India’s solid industrial base and digital capacities, and African talent and consumption can come together to create beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders. India and Japan can also collaborate to strengthen resilient supply chains for African countries, particularly in critical and emerging sectors,” Jaishankar said.

India helped push efforts to make the African Union a full member of the G20 during its presidency of the economic bloc in 2023. It has also expanded its diplomatic footprint in Africa by opening several new embassies in recent years, while simultaneously backing development projects in the continent.