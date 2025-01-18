India’s cooler months warming faster: Data

Rising temperatures across India are blurring seasonal distinctions, with traditionally cooler months warming at a faster rate than warmer months over the past century, according to data released this week by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The trend comes against the backdrop of the climate crisis manifesting ever more clearly globally, with 2024 marking India’s –– and the world’s –– warmest year (HT Photo)

Analysis of IMD’s century-long temperature data shows the October-December post-monsoon season is warming at 1.01°C per 100 years, followed by the January-February winter months at 0.73°C. The March-May pre-monsoon and June-September monsoon seasons are warming at relatively slower rates of 0.62°C and 0.45°C respectively.

In other words, shoulder seasons such as spring and autumn are shrinking.

Recent patterns also present a puzzling twist. Over the past decade, the monsoon season has consistently recorded above-normal temperatures compared to the 1991-2020 average, while other seasons showed more variability, which is consistent when comparing weather on a decadal scale.

“We know that with overall rise in temperatures, humidity is expected to increase. But humidity levels are dynamic and it is transporting in the atmosphere. It is linked to the hydrological cycle. So it is difficult to say what is the exact increase we are seeing,” said OP Sreejith, head of climate monitoring and prediction at IMD.

“The increase in temperatures is more pronounced during monsoon and post monsoon and not as clear in winters perhaps because of the impact of global phenomenon such as La Nina. These influences are more clearly seen in winter and summer,” Sreejith added.

To be sure, all seasons are now warmer when compared long-term. The annual mean temperature in 2024 was 0.65°C above the long-term average (1991-2020), surpassing the previous record of 0.54°C set in 2016. Sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal also hit their highest levels since 1854, data shared by IMD with HT showed.

The warming trend spans most of India, though some regions including parts of “Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat showed a decreasing temperature trend over the 1901-2024 period,” IMD’s report said.

Notably, nighttime temperatures showed more dramatic warming than daytime highs. The average minimum temperature deviation was 0.90°C above normal in 2024 –– the highest since 1901 –– while maximum temperatures were 0.40°C above average, ranking fourth highest.

“There is warming both during day and night. Increase in night time temperatures is caused by greenhouse effect and thus due to our activities. It is the best signal how we are changing our climate,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences.