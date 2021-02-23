Home / India News / India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
india news

India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt

Officials said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore have been administered first dose and 12.61 lakh second dose — across the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai on February 22.(Reuters)

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's cumulative positivity rate is on decline as mapped in the daily and weekly trend.

"The cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%. This is declining continuously. Positivity rate — cumulative as well as weekly and daily — is declining across the country," health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Bhushan also said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore have been administered first dose and 12.61 lakh second dose — across the country.

"The active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh. If you look at the average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- a trend of less than 100 deaths," Bhushan said in a weekly press briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak covid-19 in india health ministry
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP