India's Covid-19 tally over 14.52 million with 234,692 fresh infections, active cases at 109,997

The daily fatalities remained above 1,000 as 1,341 people died due to the viral infection, pushing the death toll to 175,649.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 09:56 AM IST
A health worker taking a swab sample from a shopkeeper for a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test in Chenna.(AFP)

The coronavirus trajectory in India continued to witness an upward trend as its tally mounted to 14,526,609 after 234,692 Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday. It is the third consecutive day when the number of daily cases has been above the 200,000-mark. The daily fatalities remained above 1,000 for fourth consecutive day as 1,341 people died due to the viral infection. The death toll now stands at 175,649.

The number of active cases jumped to 109,997 and 12,671,220 people have recovered with 123,354 were discharged in a span of 24 hours, figures updated at 8am on the health ministry’s dashboard showed.

According to the health ministry, 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka account for 79.10 per cent of the total infections. The other five states are Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported as many as 63,729 cases which pushed the state tally to 3,703,584. Delhi registered its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus disease cases and 141 related deaths, according to the health department figures.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a jump of 27,426 fresh Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of Friday evening, the state has 793,720 confirmed cases.

As the country battles the unprecedented rise in the cases, authorities have restricted the movement of more than half of India's population as curbs in 15 states and Union territories come into force in the form of night or weekend curfews.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to hold a meeting with the chief minister of states that are reporting a spike in the daily cases. He will also interact with senior officials of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country on Monday.

