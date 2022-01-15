India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 156 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crores with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 90,68,44,414 first doses and 65,51,95,703 second doses have been administered, it said.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 156 crore (1,56,63,10,110) on Saturday. More than 57 lakh (57,29,760) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it added.

More than 42,69,993 'precaution' doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.