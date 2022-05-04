India’s daily cases cross 3K-mark for 6th time in 7 days: Today’s Covid updates

The daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 3,000-mark again on Wednesday as the country logged 3,205 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the sixth time in the last seven days that the daily spike crossed 3K. India reported 2,568 cases yesterday.

Here are top 5 updates on Covid-19 situation in India today

Active cases cross 19,500 mark again

India’s active Covid-19 cases also increased by 372 in the last 24 hours touching the 19,500-mark for the second time this week. The active cases now stand at 19,509 or 0.04 per cent of the total cases. Active cases fell to 19,137 on the previous day.

31 new deaths in last 24 hours

As per data shared by the health ministry, 31 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,23,920.

Delhi remains top contributor

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,414 fresh cases - around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. One death occurred due to the disease. Delhi had reported 1,076 cases on the previous day.

Covid-19 cases in other states

The state of Maharashtra witnessed 182 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with 100 reported from Mumbai alone. Karnataka witnessed 107 cases on Tuesday. 39 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, 34 in Bengal and 23 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 19 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu & Kashmir as well, 12 in Gujarat and 9 in Chhattisgarh.

Vaccination and Covid-19 recovery update

In the last 24 hours, over 4.79 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India, health ministry data says. Of these, over 87 thousand were booster vaccine doses. Total 189.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 2,800 fresh recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 4,25,44,689 on Wednesday, with the national recovery rate now at 98.74 per cent.

