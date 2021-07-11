India's daily Covid-19 cases down to 41,506; 895 fresh deaths added

India on Sunday witnessed a slight decrease in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 41,506 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 30,837,222, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. As many as 895 people died and 41,526 recovered due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 408,040 and 29,975,064 respectively. The active cases have come down to 454,118 and constitute 1.48 per cent of the caseload.

Sunday’s case figures are 1,260 less than that of Saturday’s, when 42,766 people were detected Covid-19 positive. On the other hand, the toll count on Sunday is 311 less than that of Saturday’s, when 1,206 deaths were recorded.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 430,885,470 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,843,500 were tested in the last 24 hours.

As people have been flocking to hill stations and other tourist destinations in the country since the past few days with no adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Saturday that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet and states and Union Territories (UTs) should strictly follow Covid-related protocols with regard to wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc., according to news agency PTI.

Chairing a review meeting on Saturday, Bhalla sounded a note of caution against the reported blatant disregard of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at hills stations and tourist destinations. During the meeting, states and UTs were also told to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate, which was mentioned in the Union home ministry’s order on June 29.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in India has exceeded 375.7 million and over 3.4 million doses were administered till 7pm on Saturday. Of the total doses, 302,928,648 have received the first dose and the remaining 72,781,525 have received the second dose, according to the Union health ministry.

