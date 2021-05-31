India's daily Covid-19 cases fall further to 152,734; new deaths at 3,128

India registered a dip in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases recorded in 24 hours for the 47th consecutive day on Monday. With 152,734 fresh Covid-19 cases, the nation's infection tally reached 28,047,534, according to the Union health ministry website. As many as 16,831,35 tests were conducted in the same duration, the health ministry said.

Continuing its downward streak, the number of new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported at 3,128 and the country's toll went up to 329,100.

The active cases further dropped by 88,416 to stand at 20,260,92, which is now 7.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 91.25 per cent. As many as 238,022 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 25,692,342.

The decline in Covid-19 cases in the country is accompanied by the Centre's assurance that India will soon emerge victorious against the pandemic as the international community comes forward to help the nation in its time of need. India has received medical assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Ukraine among others in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines and PPE kits etc.

The Opposition, however, has launched an attack on the government for its "mismanaged" nationwide inoculation drive.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and said there was a need for the government to have the "right intention" to fight Covid-19.

“You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona (Covid-19) and not just a pointless talk once in a month,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 21,31,54,129, the health ministry said.