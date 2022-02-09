India's daily Covid caseload rises slightly to 71,365; active cases below 900,000

After a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases, India on Wednesday saw a slight jump in the number of daily infections. The country reported 71,365 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, logging a 5.5 per cent hike than yesterday. The death toll surged to 505,279 after 1,217 fatalities.

On Tuesday, there were 67,597 cases in a single-day hike.

The number of active cases fell below the 9,00,000 mark as the caseload fell at 8,92,828, the data also showed. A reduction of 1,02,063 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active caseload currently comprises 2.11 per cent of the total caseload.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 7.57 per cent, according to the data.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 96.70 per cent, the ministry also informed. According to the data, as many as 1,72,211 people recovered in the last 24-hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 4,10,12,869.

On the vaccination front, the country has administered 170.87 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

