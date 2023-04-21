India's daily Covid tally falls marginally to 11,692, active caseload at 66,170

India has reported 11,692 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, indicating a marginal drop from the previous day, according to the union health ministry's latest data. The number of active cases now stood at 66,170.

The ministry said that active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The death toll has risen to 5,31,258, with 28 deaths reported on Friday, including nine reconciled by Kerala. The ministry said that active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections, with a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.67%. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684).

The Covid-19 situation in India remains a concern as several states report a rise in cases.

In the national capital, Delhi, the number of daily Covid-19 cases has declined slightly, with 1,603 cases reported on Thursday compared to 1,767 on Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 26.75%, and three fatalities were reported.

In Haryana, three individuals lost their lives to Covid-19 on Thursday, while 1,059 new cases were detected, taking the total number of active cases to 5,099. The death toll in the state has now risen to 10,727.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the state health department bulletin reported 1,113 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the active caseload now standing at 6,129. The state also reported three fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a high-level meeting in response to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The meeting focused on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaigns, and necessary steps to combat the recent surge in Covid cases, the PMO informed in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

