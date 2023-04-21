Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases surpass 1,000 mark after 8 months

The tricity recorded over 250 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day in the row that pushed its active cases past the 1,000 mark after a gap of eight months. As many as 1,076 people are now infected with the virus, last recorded only on August 21, 2022, when Chandigarh tricity had 1,027 active cases. (HT Photo)

At 488, Mohali has the highest number of positive patients, followed by Chandigarh with 299 and Panchkula with 289.

In terms of daily infections, again Mohali emerged as the major contributor with 96 cases, a slight decrease from 111 the day before. Panchkula’s cases remained 87 for the second straight day, while in Chandigarh, the number rose from 55 to 68.

Most of the patients are under home isolation. In Mohali, only two patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 486 patients are quarantined at home. Likewise, in Panchkula, only seven patients are admitted to hospitals and 282 are under home isolation. In Chandigarh, only 10 patients are hospitalised and 289 are recuperating at home.