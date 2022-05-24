India’s daily infections fall below 2,000 mark after 5 days | Today’s top Covid updates

India’s daily coronavirus tally stood below the 2,000-mark after five days as the country reported 1,675 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. India reported 2,022 new Covid cases yesterday. In the week ending May 22, India logged over 14,700 new cases of coronavirus.

Top updates on India’s Covid situation:

1. Across India, the number of active cases went up marginally and the figure now stands at 14,841. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases, according to the government data.

2. As per data shared by the health ministry, 31 Covid-linked deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,490.

3. Delhi reported 268 new cases and no deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stand at 1,819.

4. Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 208 fresh cases. No new death was reported in the state for the fifth consecutive day. Maha’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that looking at the current situation, there is “no possibility of a fourth wave” of Covid-19.

5. The southern state of Telangana witnessed 27 cases in the last 24 hours. 31 new cases were reported in Bengal, 35 in Tamil Nadu and 53 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 5 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K, 9 in Chhattisgarh and 24 in Gujarat.

6. India on Monday once again raised concerns over the WHO's report claiming 47.4 lakh Covid deaths in India, in the 75th session of the World Health Assembly held at the global body's Geneva headquarters. "It is with a sense of dismay and concern that India notes WHO's recent exercise on all-cause excess mortality where our Country specific authentic data published by the statutory authority has not been taken into account," Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

7. Over 192.52 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. More than 13.7 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. A total of over 57,000 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years on Monday. The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all the beneficiaries aged above 18 years from private vaccination centres on April 10.

