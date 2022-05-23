Home / India News / India records 2,022 new Covid cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,022 new Covid cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,31,38,393. The total death count in India is 5,24,459.
A health worker shows the collected swab sample for Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for coronavirus test.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India on Monday registered nine per cent fewer cases than Sunday's tally, registering 2,022 new infections, the ministry of health data revealed. The country reported 46 new deaths due to the contagious virus. 

With the latest tally, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,31,38,393. The total death count in India is 5,24,459. India on Sunday had reported 2,226 infections while 65 people had succumbed to the virus. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.49 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,99,102, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.38 crore.

The dip in infections comes amid the The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) confirming the omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 of the coronavirus in the country, the first being reported in Tamil Nadu and the other in Telangana. 

Last week, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had designated these two variants and had expressed concerns that they could fuel surge in infections.

 

 

covid-19



