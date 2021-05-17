India's daily new Covid-19 cases less than 3 lakh after 26 days

India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4,106 Covid-related new deaths in the country and 3,78,741 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries, 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to May 16, of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday.

Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 6,00,168 active infections. Maharashtra follows with 4,70,595 active cases.

A total of 18,29,26,460 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that a declining trend in daily positivity rate was also observed which stood now at 16.98 per cent.

It pointed out that the national recovery rate improved to 84.25 per cent while the mortality rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent.

10 States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India's total Active Cases, the ministry had informed.