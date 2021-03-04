IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
india news

India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles

India has set aside 70,221 crore -- 63% of the military’s capital budget -- for buying locally-produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST

The budget set aside for domestic defence procurement in 2021-22 will be used for buying a variety of military hardware, ranging from fighter jets to combat helicopters and tanks to missiles, officials familiar with the modernisation of the armed forces said.

India has set aside 70,221 crore -- 63% of the military’s capital budget -- for buying locally-produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation.

The allocation for indigenous procurement, made for the second consecutive year, will power the purchase of Tejas LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets, light combat helicopters (LCHs), basic trainer aircraft, Arjun Mk-1A tanks, Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Pinaka rocket systems and anti-tank missiles, said one of the officials cited above.

Also Read | India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile

The budget will be used for making milestone payments for several domestic acquisitions through the year. Such payments refer to a certain percentage of the total deal amount that has to be paid at different stages of the execution of a contract.

Last year, the ministry spent over 51,000 crore, or 58% of the capital budget, on domestic purchases.

The 48,000-crore contract for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets, awarded to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) last month, is the biggest indigenous defence procurement deal so far.

The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force in three years, with the rest being supplied by 2030. The deal involves the supply of 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.

The dedicated financial allocation for indigenous weapons and systems is a game changer and will contribute in a big way to India becoming Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defence, said Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd), a former director general of military operations.

“Our dependence on imported military hardware is a major weakness which is being corrected. Dedicated financial allocation will give a much-needed boost to the Make-in-India initiative as also help develop the domestic defence ecosystem. But the procedures and processes too should be addressed as they continue to be laborious,” Bhatia said.

Last week, the defence ministry cleared domestic military purchases worth 13,700 crore including proposals to buy 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks and equipping armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) with modern protection and countermeasure systems.

The new tanks will cost 8,380 crore, with the order likely to be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year. Protection systems for the AFVs will cost 5,300 crore.

Basic trainers and LCHs figure on the government’s negative import list that seeks to ban the import of 101 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five years. This year, the government is likely to notify a second list of weapons, systems and ammunition that cannot be imported.

HAL is likely to be awarded a contract to supply 15 LCHs to the Indian military this month. The IAF and the army together require 160 LCHs.

The state-owned plane maker is also likely to be awarded a contract soon for 106 basic trainer aircraft for IAF. Last August, the defence acquisition council accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 106 Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft for IAF.

Also, India will sign a $2.5-billion contract this year for buying 56 medium transport aircraft for IAF to replace its fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes.

Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will jointly execute the project to equip the air force with 56 C-295 transport aircraft under the Make-in-India initiative in the aerospace sector.

Under the contract, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in flyaway condition while the remaining 40 will be assembled in India by TASL, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
india news

Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) met all norms to raise funds outside the country.(Mint)
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) met all norms to raise funds outside the country.(Mint)
india news

Defiant Kerala govt says KIIFB officials won’t appear for questioning by ED

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the timing of the ED’s notice was deliberate since the masala bonds were floated two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Jaishankar is in Bangladesh to prep for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMk govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road safety has been given top priority in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and proposes stiff penalties for traffic offences.(HT PHOTO)
Road safety has been given top priority in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and proposes stiff penalties for traffic offences.(HT PHOTO)
india news

National Safety Day 2021: 'Sadak Suraksha' theme to be observed this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • This year, the focus of National Safety Day is on road safety and the theme is ‘Sadak Suraksha’ (road safety).
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
india news

India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST
India has set aside 70,221 crore -- 63% of the military’s capital budget -- for buying locally-produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United Christian Forum for Human Rights has also appealed for rescheduling the poll.(PTI Photo/File)
The United Christian Forum for Human Rights has also appealed for rescheduling the poll.(PTI Photo/File)
india news

Tripura Christians seek change in TTAADC poll date as it clashes with Easter day

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (HT File Photo)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (HT File Photo)
india news

Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said action was taken after a preliminary probe into the incident. The doctor allegedly tried to molest the patient at a Covid-19 care centre in Aurangabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The division bench said it was in full agreement with the reasons given by a single judge in the January 12 order by which the man’s plea was disposed of. (Mint file)
The division bench said it was in full agreement with the reasons given by a single judge in the January 12 order by which the man’s plea was disposed of. (Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(Reuters File Photo)
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The Allahabad high court rejected her plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with cases against 'Tandav'. The high court highlighted the offensive language used in the web series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:41 PM IST
A 2-judge bench of the High Court on Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture their respective Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. (REUTERS)
Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. (REUTERS)
india news

India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Chabahar port, where an Indian state-run firm operates a terminal, is a key part of India’s plans to enhance connectivity to Afghanistan and the Central Asian states
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sinha received his first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.(PTI)
Sinha received his first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.(PTI)
india news

J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
The Supreme Court asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
india news

Need regulations for OTT platforms, some even showing porn: SC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The court observation came during a hearing on Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit against Allahabad high court order
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition by Satyakam Arya had assailed the notification issued by the GST council on June 24, 2020 which had given time till September 30, 2020 for filing of returns between July 2017 and July 2020. (Mint)
The petition by Satyakam Arya had assailed the notification issued by the GST council on June 24, 2020 which had given time till September 30, 2020 for filing of returns between July 2017 and July 2020. (Mint)
india news

Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The bench said in its order: “In our view, these reliefs, as sought in the petition, pertain in the realm of policy decisions. It would be inappropriate for this court to entertain a petition of this nature”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP