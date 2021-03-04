India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles
The budget set aside for domestic defence procurement in 2021-22 will be used for buying a variety of military hardware, ranging from fighter jets to combat helicopters and tanks to missiles, officials familiar with the modernisation of the armed forces said.
India has set aside ₹70,221 crore -- 63% of the military’s capital budget -- for buying locally-produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation.
The allocation for indigenous procurement, made for the second consecutive year, will power the purchase of Tejas LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets, light combat helicopters (LCHs), basic trainer aircraft, Arjun Mk-1A tanks, Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Pinaka rocket systems and anti-tank missiles, said one of the officials cited above.
Also Read | India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile
The budget will be used for making milestone payments for several domestic acquisitions through the year. Such payments refer to a certain percentage of the total deal amount that has to be paid at different stages of the execution of a contract.
Last year, the ministry spent over ₹51,000 crore, or 58% of the capital budget, on domestic purchases.
The ₹48,000-crore contract for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets, awarded to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) last month, is the biggest indigenous defence procurement deal so far.
The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force in three years, with the rest being supplied by 2030. The deal involves the supply of 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.
The dedicated financial allocation for indigenous weapons and systems is a game changer and will contribute in a big way to India becoming Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defence, said Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd), a former director general of military operations.
“Our dependence on imported military hardware is a major weakness which is being corrected. Dedicated financial allocation will give a much-needed boost to the Make-in-India initiative as also help develop the domestic defence ecosystem. But the procedures and processes too should be addressed as they continue to be laborious,” Bhatia said.
Last week, the defence ministry cleared domestic military purchases worth ₹13,700 crore including proposals to buy 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks and equipping armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) with modern protection and countermeasure systems.
The new tanks will cost ₹8,380 crore, with the order likely to be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year. Protection systems for the AFVs will cost ₹5,300 crore.
Basic trainers and LCHs figure on the government’s negative import list that seeks to ban the import of 101 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five years. This year, the government is likely to notify a second list of weapons, systems and ammunition that cannot be imported.
HAL is likely to be awarded a contract to supply 15 LCHs to the Indian military this month. The IAF and the army together require 160 LCHs.
The state-owned plane maker is also likely to be awarded a contract soon for 106 basic trainer aircraft for IAF. Last August, the defence acquisition council accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 106 Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft for IAF.
Also, India will sign a $2.5-billion contract this year for buying 56 medium transport aircraft for IAF to replace its fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes.
Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will jointly execute the project to equip the air force with 56 C-295 transport aircraft under the Make-in-India initiative in the aerospace sector.
Under the contract, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in flyaway condition while the remaining 40 will be assembled in India by TASL, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official
- To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defiant Kerala govt says KIIFB officials won’t appear for questioning by ED
- Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the timing of the ED’s notice was deliberate since the masala bonds were floated two years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMk govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Safety Day 2021: 'Sadak Suraksha' theme to be observed this year
- This year, the focus of National Safety Day is on road safety and the theme is ‘Sadak Suraksha’ (road safety).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Christians seek change in TTAADC poll date as it clashes with Easter day
- The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts
- A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need regulations for OTT platforms, some even showing porn: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox