Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India's first privately built rocket, Vikram-S, launched by ISRO

India's first privately built rocket, Vikram-S, launched by ISRO

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Vikram-S has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

Sriharikota: India's first private rocket Vikram-S developed by Skyroot Aerospace ahead of its lift-off, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_17_2022_000201B) (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

India's first privately built rocket - Vikram-suborbital (VKS)- was launched by the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). The rocket - developed by Skyroot Aerospace - has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, hailed as the father of India's space sector. In a bid to symbolise a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh'. The launch took place from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11.30 am. The rocket was said to have achieved the peak apogee of 89 km while the target was 80 km.

Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe called it a “milestone” and “a new era” in the space history of India with a private player witnessing a successful launch. “This is a new beginning for the private sector as it enters the space sector," he asserted.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened the space sector for participation by private players in June 2020.

Earlier this week, union minister Jitendra Singh had posted a video in a tweet: "Following PM @narendramodi's decision to open Space sector for private participation, India all set to make history by launching from Sriharikota the first-ever private Rocket "Vikram-S" developed by #StartUp "Skyroot Aerospace" under the guidance of #ISRO. #OpeningSpaceForAll (sic)."

The union minister also attended the launch. He also shared a photo with the team. “This is indeed a new prarambh (start) for the private space sector,” he said on Friday. “This is a turning point in India 's startup movement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
isro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP