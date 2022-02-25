India's latest plan for Ukraine evacuation as Russia offensive continues

As Indian nationals remain stranded in Ukraine amid a full-scale attack by Russia, the Indian Embassy in Budapest said on Friday that it is working with the Modi government to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.

Issuing a statement, the embassy said, “At present, teams are getting in place at these checkpoints- CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.”

The embassy also said that Indian nationals, especially students, living in the above borer checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner in coordination with the team from ministry of external affairs (MEA) to actualise this option.

“Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remaining in touch with the helpline numbers set up at respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border,” the statement added. Students have been advised to get in touch with contractors for orderly movement.

The embassy in Budapest also said that Indian nationals should carry their passport, cash (preferably US dollars) for emergency expenses and other essentials and a certificate of double vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Earlier in the day, Hindustan Times reported that India identified land routes for evacuating its nationals from Ukraine.

