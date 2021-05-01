India's new Covid-19 cases cross 400k

India’s record-breaking second wave of Covid-19 infections pushed daily cases in the country soaring past the 400,000 mark on Thursday, as the massive surge in the outbreak continued to overwhelm hospitals and doctors throughout the country.

India’s record-breaking second wave of Covid-19 infections pushed daily cases in the country soaring past the 400,000 mark on Thursday, as the massive surge in the outbreak continued to overwhelm hospitals and doctors throughout the country. India registered 408,331 new infections on Friday, setting yet another record for the world’s largest single-day total, to take its total tally of infections past 19 million. In nine out of the last 10 days, India has set new world records for daily cases, and subsequently broken them. The country had earned the grim distinction of being the world’s largest Covid hot spot nine days ago on April 21 – the day new cases crossed 300,000 for the first time. In the past week, India has reported more than 2.5 million new cases of Covid-19 – accounting for more than 43% of all cases reported worldwide. A total of 3,523 people lost their lives to the disease on Friday taking the total number of deaths in the country to 211,855, according to HT’s dashboard, as the relentless expansion of the outbreak continued to spark shortages of hospital beds and other crucial supplies such as oxygen and medicines. htc