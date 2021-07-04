India's new Covid-19 cases fall to 43,071, active cases remain below 500,000

The cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India continued to fall on Sunday as the daily number of infections dipped further. Over the last 24 hours, 43,071 people found to be positive of the viral disease, according to the daily update by the Union health ministry. The country's tally now stands at 30,545,433. The death toll increased to 402,005 after 955 people succumbed to the disease, it also mentioned on its site.

India's active cases also dropped further by 10,183 and it now stands at 485,350. While, 52,299 people recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,658,078.

Also Read | Who are 'highly protected' against Delta variant of Covid? ICMR study reveals

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number has surpassed the 35 crore mark.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

While the overall tally is falling, several states including Maharashtra, Kerala are still seeing a jump in daily cases amid fears of the possible third wave. On Saturday, a scientist of a government panel said the possible third wave of Covid-19 infection may hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed. Manindra Agarwal is working with the Sutra Model, the mathematical projection of the Covid-19 trajectory.

The department of science and technology of the government formed the panel last year to forecast the surge of Covid-19 cases using mathematical models.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON