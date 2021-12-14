Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Omicron tally mounts to 49 after Delhi, Rajasthan report 8 cases

India reported its first cases of the Omicron variant in Karnataka's Bengaluru where two people, including a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor, tested positive for it.
Omicron cases in India rose to 49 on Tuesday. (Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Rajasthan and Delhi have reported four cases each of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which have now taken the country’s tally of such infections to 49, according to the ministers of the western state and the Union territory on Tuesday.

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said four more Omicron cases have been reported. “The health condition of these patients is stable. All the previous Omicron cases in the state have tested Covid-19 negative now,” Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi also detected four new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total number of such infections to 6, health minister Satyendar Jain said.

“Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients and 3 suspected cases are admitted to the LNJP Hospital,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (13), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1) have reported Omicron cases so far.

