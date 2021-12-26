Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987
india news

India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987

Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country, at 108 and 79, respectively. Total 130 recoveries related to the variant, too, have been recorded thus far.
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As many as 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India thus far, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, adding that 6987 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the national caseload to 34,786,802.

According to the official data, as shared by the health ministry, Maharashtra (108) has reported the highest number of Omicron infections in the country, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Rajasthan (22).

Also Read | Centre deploys expert teams to 10 states showing rapid surge in covid cases

Overall, patients of this fresh coronavirus variant have been detected across 13 states and four Union territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh). 

Of these 422 patients, 130 have been discharged after testing negative, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures, the nationwide count of active Covid-19 infections is at 76,766, a fall of 266 cases from the day before. 7091 additional patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 34,230,354. Daily toll was recorded at 162, with 479,682 fatalities till now.

RELATED STORIES

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.40%, 1.38% and 0.22% of the cumulative tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an impromptu address to the nation last night, urged people to stay vigilant in view of the Omicron threat. PM Modi also announced that the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will open for the 15-18 age group from January 3. 

Also Read | PM Modi announces Covid-19 jabs for kids, boosters for 60+

He further said that beginning January 10, health care and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with co-morbidities, will become eligible for a ‘precautionary’ or booster shot.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP