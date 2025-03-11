India’s PM 2.5 concentration was over 10 times safe limit in 2024: Report

India’s annual PM 2.5 concentration was over 10 times the safe limit at 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in 2024 compared to 54.4µg/m3 in 2023, according to Swiss air quality technology firm IQAir’s “World Air Quality Report 2024” released on Tuesday. Air pollution remains a critical threat to human health. (AP)

PM 2.5 are fine inhalable particles with diameters generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller. The IQAir report is based on PM 2.5 alone. Other key parameters used to measure air pollution in India include pollutants such as PM10, Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and Ozone (O3).

The seventh annual IQAir report said only 17% of cities globally and seven countries—Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Estonia, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand —met the WHO guidelines that say annual PM2.5 concentration should not exceed 5µg/m3.

India was behind Chad (91.8µg/m3), Bangladesh (78µg/m3), Pakistan (73.7µg/m3) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (58.2µg/m3) in terms of PM 2.5 concentration.

The IQAir report said Byrnihat on the Assam-Meghalaya border topped the list as it recorded an annual PM 2.5 concentration of 128.2µg/m3. New Delhi (91.8µg/m3) had a higher annual PM 2.5 concentration than N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, (91.6µg/m3) and Dhaka in Bangladesh (78µg/m3).

Chad was not part of the 2023 report due to insufficient air quality data. New Delhi had a PM 2.5 concentration of 92.7µg/m3 last year followed by Dhaka (80.2µg/m3).

IQAir global CEO Frank Hammes air pollution remains a critical threat to both human health and environmental stability, yet vast populations remain unaware of their exposure levels. “Air quality data saves lives. It creates much-needed awareness, informs policy decisions, guides public health interventions, and empowers communities to take action to reduce air pollution and protect future generations,” he said.

Faridabad had an average PM2.5 concentration of 101.2 micrograms per cubic meter and Gurugram 87.5. There was a 7% decline in India’s overall PM2.5 levels in 2024 compared to 2023.

Rapid industrialisation, unchecked vehicular emissions, and construction activities have been blamed as key contributors to the poor air quality. The high PM2.5 levels are attributed to factors such as industrial emissions, construction dust, and vehicular pollution.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board regional officer (South Gurugram) Vijay Choudhary said controlling emissions remains a significant challenge. “We have implemented measures, including restrictions on industrial emissions and better waste management. The city’s geographical location and meteorological conditions exacerbate pollution levels during winter, leading to frequent smog episodes,” he said.

Gauri Sareen, the founder of the resident advocacy group Making Model Gurugram, said they have been raising the issue for years. “But the response has been slow and inadequate. People, especially children and the elderly are suffering from respiratory illnesses due to prolonged exposure to toxic air.”

Greenpeace India campaign director Avinash Chanchal said poor public transportation infrastructure remains a key reason for rising pollution levels. “The [IQAir] report again shows the steps being taken under clean air action plans to control pollution remain insufficient. Numerous studies have identified emissions from road transport as a major contributor to PM2.5 concentrations. The government has failed to strengthen the public transport system. Public transport must be a top priority if we are serious about tackling air pollution.”