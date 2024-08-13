India's population likely to reach 152.2 crore by 2036: Govt report

By 2036, India's population is likely to be 152.2 crore, according to the ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report of the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. The previous census, conducted in February 2011, found that India's population at the time was a little over 121 crore (1.21 billion)

In February 2011, when the previous national census was conducted, the country was found to have a population of 121, 08,54,977.

“The publication is a comprehensive and insightful document that attempts to bring a holistic view of the situation of men and women in India and provides data on a wide range of topics. Its disaggregated data helps to understand the disparities that exist between different groups of men and women,” the ministry said on its ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report.

As per the study, in 2036, women would account for 48.8.% of the population, as compared to 48.5% in 2011. Accordingly, the sex ratio is estimated to go from 943 females (per 1000 males) to 952.

Also, the proportion of individuals who are under the age of 15, is projected to have decreased in 2036, with declining fertility being the most likely cause. Conversely, the proportion of those aged 60 and above, will have increased in these 25 years, the report showed.

In April last year, United Nations said that China ‘will soon cede its long-held status as the world’s most populous country.’

“By the end of this month, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing, the population of the mainland China,” the UN had stated.

Last month, the world body, in its ‘The World Population Prospects 2024’ report, noted that, India's population 'will have peaked in the early 2060s at about 1.7 billion (170 crore) and then decline by 12%, but the country will remain the world's most populous throughout the century.'