India’s report to CBD: Field trials of several GM crops underway

India is conducting confined field trials for several genetically modified (GM) crops, including vitamin A and iron-fortified bananas, insect-resistant pigeon peas, and stress-tolerant rubber. The trials were disclosed in India’s seventh national report to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which outlines the country’s implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework. AP file photo

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) cotton remains the only approved commercially cultivated GM crop in India, covering more than 11 million hectares. The commercial production of ethanol using GM yeast has also been permitted under specific conditions.

“India has regularly submitted national reports to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety. So far, four national reports have been submitted and the fifth one is under preparation,” the government stated in the report. Capacity-building initiatives include training programmes and workshops conducted by institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

India reported on 142 national indicators against 23 national biodiversity targets adopted in agreement with 23 Global Biodiversity Targets (GBTs). The report gives the latest information on various policies being adopted by the country to ensure biodiversity conservation and security.

On the target of biodiversity-inclusive integrated land and sea use planning, India stated it is in the process of conducting spatiotemporal assessments relevant to forests, inland and coastal wetlands, river systems, and marine ecosystems at the national and state level using modern technologies, field-based surveys, and validations.

The single-window environmental clearance system under Parivesh 2.0 is also helping track biodiversity-rich areas, the report stated, citing India’s submissions.

“Proposals for developmental activities in case of biodiversity-rich areas (protected areas, tiger reserves, eco-sensitive zones) are being considered at the highest level, i.e., the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). In pursuant to ‘Digital India’ and capturing the spirit of ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’, a Single-Window named PARIVESH was developed by the MoEFCC,” the report added.

On environmental clearances, the number of proposals received by the environment ministry increased steadily from 425 in fiscal 2021 to 962 in fiscal 2024, before declining to 629 in fiscal 2025, while approvals remained consistently high across all years. The average processing time reduced significantly from 129 days to around 63 days, indicating improved administrative efficiency, the report stated.

On the target of “conserving biodiversity in land, water and sea,” India is following two approaches to governance. The first approach of ‘State-driven Conservation’ includes two models: protected areas and territorial or managed forests. The second approach, ‘Community-driven Conservation’, includes three models: autonomous community efforts (e.g., Community Conserved Areas, sacred groves); co-management (e.g., Joint Forest Management); and decentralised governance institutions (e.g., Panchayati Raj Institutions, Gram Sabhas, Van Panchayats, Autonomous District Councils, and Biodiversity Management Committees).

Further, to meet the 30 x 30 global goal for governments to designate 30% of Earth’s land and ocean area as protected areas by 2030, efforts are underway to expand protected areas in the context of coastal and marine areas and establish Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs). The necessary guidelines for OECMs are being prepared to meet this agenda, according to the report.

“Legal provisions under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (BD Act) and Forest Rights Act, 2006 ensure the recognition of local rights and community-led governance of biodiversity resources ... Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are playing a significant role in promoting biodiversity inclusive management of natural resources by building capacities including raising legal awareness and documenting traditional knowledge and practices,” India stated in its report.

On ecosystem restoration targets, the report stated the Desertification and Land Degradation (DLD) Atlas of India provided desertification and land degradation status in the country as well as state-wise. The extent of areas affected by desertification and degradation during the timeframe fiscal 2012 to 2013 and fiscal 2004 to 2005 were 96.40m ha (29.32% of geographical area) and 94.53m ha (28.76% of geographical area), respectively. A cumulative increase of 1.45m ha area undergoing degradation was observed from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2019. The most significant process of desertification and land degradation observed was water erosion, followed by vegetation degradation and wind erosion.