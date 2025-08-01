India’s sibling CXOs: Two sides of the same coin

Earlier this week, when the world was cheering Shailesh Jejurikar’s appointment as CEO of Procter & Gamble, I found myself thinking not just about another Indian at the helm of a global powerhouse—but about his brother, Rajesh Jejurikar. Shailesh and Rajesh Jejurikar (HT)

In a country rightly proud of its rising tide of global CEOs, from Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, Shailesh’s elevation is yet another proud moment. But if you really want to understand the Indian brand of leadership, you’d do well to look a little closer home, at Rajesh Jejurikar, the calm, self-effacing Executive Director and CEO of the Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra.

Rajesh doesn’t chase headlines. He builds legacies.

He’s the kind of leader who prefers the quiet of a shopfloor in Nashik to the glare of a boardroom in Mumbai. He spends as much time with engineers tinkering on next-gen EVs as he does with dealer partners in small-town India. And when credit is handed out, he’s the first to redirect it to the team.

I recall a conversation with one of the Indian auto industry’s doyens and Mahindra’s top former leaders, Dr Pawan Goenka, now Chairman of IN-SPACe, who offered a telling anecdote. “When I was made President of the Auto business way back in 2003,” Goenka told me, “Rajesh was in serious contention. I was leading R&D, he was heading marketing. The Scorpio’s success was built equally on both. Maybe I got the role simply because I was 50 and he was 40.”

It’s classic Rajesh: talented without being territorial, dedicated without being demanding.

His journey at Mahindra spans more than two decades, marked by product milestones, global forays, and a resurgence of the brand’s SUV dominance. And yet, when I messaged him on Wednesday to congratulate him on his brother’s big moment, Rajesh replied with characteristic grace accepting all the good wishes on behalf of his family and wishing the best to his brother. Shy. Humble. Gracious.

At a time when leadership is often equated with visibility, charisma, and personal branding, there exists a quieter, steadier form of influence – one rooted in purpose, resilience, and trust. These are leaders who build institutions without needing applause, who shape industries through thoughtful decisions rather than public declarations. Often overshadowed by more high-profile siblings or peers, their power lies in consistency, empathy, and a deep belief in the collective over the individual.

Later that evening, we spoke. I asked what the two brothers have in common.

“We both call our parents daily. It’s a habit we never skip. We weren’t academic toppers, but we loved sports. I did athletics, he played serious cricket. We both enjoy reading, partying, and living a balanced life.”

He added, “We’re practical, not theoretical. We cut to the core of problems. But Shailesh is more structured. I go with intuition. Having lived in India longer, I’m more at ease with ambiguity. He likes structure.”

There’s something about Indian siblings. Maybe it’s the shared values, the grounding in middle-class aspiration, or just the magic of complementary strengths. Over the years, we’ve seen this quiet symphony of sibling success play out in boardrooms.

Take Ajay and Vindi Banga. Ajay, the World Bank President and former Mastercard chairman, is a master of strategic inclusion and global diplomacy. Vindi led Hindustan Unilever’s India and global businesses with a razor-sharp focus and environmental vision. One brings charisma, the other discipline. Together, they reflect two faces of excellence.

Or Indra Nooyi and Chandrika Tandon. Indra, the formidable former CEO of PepsiCo, is admired for her strategic mind and social conscience. Chandrika, her sister, is a McKinsey veteran turned Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist. Steel and soul, in equal measure.

Then you have the Kurian twins, Thomas, CEO of Google Cloud, and George, CEO of NetApp. Thomas is the change agent, George the anchor. One disrupts, the other delivers. Both are rooted in intellectual rigor and quiet determination.

But perhaps no sibling trio embodies understated excellence quite like the Natarajan brothers.

N. Chandrasekaran (Chandra), the Chairman of Tata Sons, rose from intern to CEO of TCS before becoming the first non-family professional to lead the Tata Group. His career is defined by focus, operational brilliance, and the ability to lead both turnaround stories and transformational acquisitions.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS), Chandra’s elder brother, served as COO of TCS, steering one of the world’s largest IT companies with vision, stability, and deep trust among clients.

Their eldest brother, N. Srinivasan, is Group Finance Director at the Murugappa Group, widely respected for his integrity, financial stewardship, and people-first approach.

What binds the three together? Perseverance, humility, and a shared sense of purpose. Their rural upbringing in Tamil Nadu, grounded in hard work and simplicity, has shaped their leadership styles, which are empathetic, collaborative, and quietly effective. Their personal style could be very different though. One might walk into a meeting casually savoring a mango, turning its taste into conversation; the other could spend an entire interview revealing nothing yet saying everything.

And sometimes the brothers’ bonhomie also plays out at the intersection of business and policy. Take the Rajan brothers: Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor and global economic thinker, and Mukund Rajan, who once helmed brand and ethics at Tata Sons. Both brought intellect and integrity to their respective domains, policy and enterprise, while embodying different public personas: one global, vocal, and reformist; the other methodical, thoughtful, and mission-driven.

“Raghuram has written extensively—articles, books—and he’s known for sticking to his convictions. I think what I admire most is his willingness to stand up for what he believes, even if it goes against conventional wisdom,” said Mukund Rajan.

“Like his early warnings about the financial crisis—he stood alone in a room and raised concerns. That takes courage. He believes in objectivity and truth. You can explain or rationalize it, but you can’t change it. For me, that commitment to authenticity has shaped my career. I stayed with the Tata Group because of their ethical values. When I became the Chief Ethics Officer, it felt like a validation that I had chosen the right path—just like Raghuram had.”

Then there’s the Kant brothers. Amitabh Kant, India’s former Niti Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa, is best known for his role in architecting Make in India and Startup India. His brother, Ravi Kant, played a pivotal role as Managing Director of Tata Motors, where he championed the Nano and helped globalise the company’s footprint through acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover. Both are visionary institution-builders. One in public policy, the other in corporate strategy. Their shared DNA: passion for impact, articulation of big ideas, and fearless execution.

What sets such people apart, according to those who’ve worked closely with them, is a deep-rooted hunger to grow and an exceptional ability to learn and adapt. In Shailesh’s case, he never shied away from new challenges. Whether it meant moving across continents or shifting roles and sectors. From India to Kenya, Singapore to the U.S., and back again, he embraced change with openness and resolve. That kind of professional mobility, his brother says, builds perspective and character.

Paired with a strong learning muscle and an instinct for execution, it’s what enables leaders to thrive in uncertain times. Many also point to a defining trait often seen in Indian professionals in global companies: a mix of ambition, work ethic, and the ability to figure things out, qualities that consistently set them apart.

“Shailesh is a keen learner… He has a remarkable ability to relate with people and take them along with his ideas,” said KR Subramanian, Operating Partner, The Convergence Foundation. Subramanian and Shailesh joined P&G as management trainees on the same day and worked alongside each other for many years. They shared an apartment as bachelors and have remained friends. Their sons graduated together from Harvard—one studied law, the other business administration.

Shailesh is proof that what feels out of reach may be possible for young Indian professionals, Subramanian added.

For Ajay Banga of the World Bank, it has all been about serendipity.

“Vindi is more thoughtful and I am a little bit more impulsive but at the end of the day, both of us value serendipity – both at our careers and at our personal lives. One of the things that both of us feel very happy about is that Serendipity has taken us places,” Ajay Banga said in a podcast hosted by SOIL Institute of Management.

“You overthink jobs and think you want to be in a position in a certain number of years. By the time you reach there, you realise the entire structure has changed. Overplanning your career based on today’s structure is the worst thing you can do,” he added.

And the best life hack? Be born second.

“One really good piece of work is to be born second. Life is 50% luck and my luck was having him (Vindi) there before me.”

So, as we cheer for Shailesh Jejurikar, and rightfully so, let’s also raise a quiet toast to the other brothers and sisters who stand just off stage, shaping the future of Indian and global businesses with empathy, integrity, and excellence.

Because in the end, leadership isn’t always loud. Sometimes, it just shows up, gets the job done, and lets others shine.

Amrit Raj is a former Mint journalist and the author of Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield. He is the Chief Marketing Officer at Zetwerk, a manufacturing company.