close_game
close_game
News / India News / India-UAE joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ to kick off on Jan 2. Details

India-UAE joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ to kick off on Jan 2. Details

ByHT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 10:21 AM IST

The two-week-long exercise, scheduled from January 2 to January 15, will be conducted in the arid terrains of Rajasthan.

The inaugural edition of joint military exercise "Desert Cyclone 2024" will kick off on January 2, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two-week-long exercise, scheduled from January 2 to January 15, will be conducted in the arid terrains of Rajasthan, with a primary focus on enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices in Urban Operations, according to the Indian Army.

Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' between India & UAE will be conducted in Rajasthan.
Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' between India & UAE will be conducted in Rajasthan.

The expansive Thar Desert in Rajasthan will serve as the backdrop for the rigorous training exercises.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The Inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise #DesertCyclone, between #India & #UAE, will be conducted from 02 Jan to 15 Jan 2024 in #Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by learning & sharing best practices in Urban Operations,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Indian Army said in a social media post.

Joint military exercises with friendly countries result in constructive engagements in operational terms and enhance the skills of armed forces in diverse areas of war-fighting by operating with armed forces of various nations. In this process, current tactical and technological practices, techniques, and strategies are exchanged, contributing to the continuous improvement and modernization of military operations.

Earlier this year, two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam, and INS Trikand under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) participated in bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’ with the UAE to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972 and UAE opened its Embassy in Delhi in 1972 whereas, India opened its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1973, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bilateral defence interaction between India and UAE has been steadily growing in accordance with other aspects of the bilateral relationship. There have been regular high-level & functional level exchanges between the two countries. The ships of the navies of both countries have regularly made port calls to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out